Tornadoes in North Carolina: How to prepare

Compared to other parts of the country like the Midwest, tornadoes are fairly uncommon in North Carolina, but they do still happen here in the Tar Heel State.

In 2019, the National Weather Service estimated that North Carolina sees about 31 tornadoes per year. A 2023 study by N.C. State University said the state averages about 29 tornadoes per year.

And when tornadoes do occur in North Carolina, they can arrive and form with little to no warning at all, making them more dangerous. Peak tornado season in the state is March through May, according to ReadyNC.gov.

In recent years, there have been tornadoes to touch down in North Carolina that have caused an incredible amount of damage. In 2023, an EF-3 tornado tore through Nash County, injuring 16 people, ripping the roof of a Phizer plant, damaging power lines and impacting more than 100 properties. In 2021, a tornado that struck Ocean Isle Beach killed three people and injured 10 others. In 2019, a tornado that went through Greensboro damaged more than 1,000 buildings. Some scientists say that tornado patterns have shifted, making them more common in the southeastern U.S.

“Please listen to your local weather forecast for updates, enable emergency alerts on your cell phone, and have a plan to take immediate cover if a severe weather warning for tornadoes is issued for your area," says North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein.

Because tornados can form and cause immense amount of damage very quickly, folks in North Carolina should be prepared to react to a watch or warning. Here’s what you need to know:

Signs of a Tornado

The CDC says folks should look out for the following to identify a tornado potentially forming:



Rotating funnel-shaped cloud

Approaching cloud of debris

Dark or green-colored sky

Large, dark, low-lying cloud

Large hail

Loud roar that sounds like a freight train

If you notice any of these signs, the CDC advises folks to take cover immediately. After taking cover, if you’re able to, tune into the radio, TV or internet for updates.

And remember, a "watch" means that a tornado is possible. A "warning" means that a tornado is occurring.

What to do in the event of a tornado

When trying to identify a place to shelter or take cover, the National Weather Service recommends "a small interior windowless room on the lowest level of a sturdy building." The NWS also says to stay away from windows and doors. If you’re driving, don’t seek shelter under a bridge or overpass.

ReadyNC.gov says folks should seek shelter in a basement, but if you don’t have one, then the next best options are first-floor bathrooms or closets. If those aren't options, it says to, "Go to the center of the room. Try to find something sturdy you can get under and hold onto to shield you from flying debris and/or a collapsed roof. Use your arms to protect your head and neck."

For more information on how to prepare for tornadoes in North Carolina and what to do during and after them, check out these resources:

ReadyNC.gov. | The CDC | N.C. State Disaster Preparedness | The National Weather Service

