Sascha Cordner is WUNC’s Daily News Editor. She joined the station in June 2022, after working as the first statewide afternoon newscaster for the Texas Newsroom for nearly three years. As part of the NPR-Texas collaborative, she was based out of Houston Public Media.

Overall, Sascha has more than 15 years of public radio experience, which also includes her work at several other NPR member stations: WABE in Atlanta, WFSU in Tallahassee and WUFT in Gainesville. She’s worked in both radio and TV, serving in various capacities as a reporter, producer and anchor. Sascha holds a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications from the University of Florida.

She is also the recipient of more than 15 awards from the Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and Edward R. Murrow. Her award-winning stories include her coverage on the infamous “Dozier School for Boys” and a feature titled “Male Breast Cancer: Lost in the Sea of Pink.”

When she’s not working, Sascha likes catching up on her favorite TV shows, singing and reading.