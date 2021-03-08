-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that the state must learn from the surprise tornado that struck Ocean Isle Beach with little or no warning,…
-
Updated at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2021.Forecasters have determined it was an EF3 tornado that touched down in Brunswick County last night, killing three…
-
Multiple storms struck more than a half dozen counties in the central part of the state Friday, causing damage to hundreds of houses and commercial…
-
On April 15, 2018, a tornado plowed through east Greensboro damaging more than 1,000 buildings and leaving more than 20,000 households without power. One…
-
On April 15, 2018, a tornado plowed through east Greensboro damaging more than 1,000 buildings and leaving more than 20,000 households without power. One…
-
Two disaster relief centers in Greensboro will close this week. City officials said they want to focus on long term recovery plans. The first disaster…
-
As Guilford County continues to recover from a tornado, Emergency Management Director Don Campbell is praising the automated software system that alerted…
-
The Guilford County School board has declared a "special emergency" to deal with tornado damage at three of its schools.The three schools – Erwin…
-
Guilford County and Greensboro officials have created a center to help victims of the EF-2 tornado that hit the city Sunday evening.The Disaster Resource…
-
Updated 10:13 a.m. | April 17, 2018Mary Carelock was enjoying a rainy Sunday evening on her front porch on East Bessemer Avenue. Then in a matter of…