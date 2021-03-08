-
This post will be updated frequently on Feb. 19, 2021 with the latest information and breaking news about winter weather conditions in North Carolina. The…
Flooding from heavy rains across North Carolina prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency on Friday as searchers looked for a 1-year-old…
Updated at 12:34 p.m.A flash flood warning is in effect for all of central North Carolina, including the Triad, the Triangle and east of the…
Updated at 5:35 p.m.The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes,…
Hurricane Florence, which is now a Category 2 storm, continues to bear down on the Carolina coast. The National Weather Service says it is likely to be…
Western North Carolina is expecting more rain and thunderstorms over the next few days. A state of emergency for 33 Western North Carolina counties has…
Local National Weather Service offices are staffed by meteorologists around the clock. They offer updates about severe weather and other emergencies, as…
There is a tornado watch in effect for central and eastern North Carolina, as well as thunder storm warnings and a wind advisory. Mike Strickler is a…