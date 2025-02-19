Some schools closed as North Carolina braces for a winter storm

Wintery weather is on its way to North Carolina on Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Triangle, Fayetteville and the Triad. Forecasters expect one to two inches of snow by Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for areas near the Virginia border and northeastern North Carolina, where up to six inches could fall.

Nick Petro is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. He says in addition to snow, a mix of ice, sleet, and freezing rain are also expected Wednesday.

“Bottom line: the message we're trying to convey here is that by late afternoon – 3 p.m. timeframe into 6 p.m. – that's when the most substantial, I think, snowfall, slate and freezing rain rates will be,” Petro said.

By Thursday, some areas will see temperatures in the teens.

Re-freezing could also result in black ice and slick travel conditions. Significant ice accumulations were forecast in eastern North Carolina, the National Weather Service said.

700 am: Precipitation is breaking out across the region. Developing light rain across southeastern NC will spread into the Coastal Plain. Light snow across western NC & VA will spread east but most of the snow east of the mountains is sublimating before reaching the ground. pic.twitter.com/gxXQFooPsa — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) February 19, 2025

State and local officials are still working to prepare for the winter storm. Governor Josh Stein has declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and says residents should make sure they have everything they need before the storm starts.

“Keep cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged in case you lose power,” Stein said. “Keep cabinet doors open for pipes located under sinks to stay warm and let your faucets drip to prevent freezing.”

Stein adds the public should avoid traveling, but if you have to be on the road, store an emergency kit in the vehicle. Those include first aid materials, safety equipment like jumper cables, and water.

“What we fear the most are road conditions and loss of power due to ice accumulation,” Stein said Tuesday on the social platform X. “So folks need to be prepared.”

Attorney General Jeff Jackson says the state's price gouging law is also in effect.

Stein's office also noted that 1.8 million gallons of brine had been spread on the state's roads Tuesday to prepare and pretreat them against the accumulation of snow and ice.

Dozens of school districts are either closed to students or will operate remotely Wednesday in anticipation of the inclement weather, which include snow, ice and sleet in different parts of the state. Among the districts that are canceling classes are Wake County, Johnston County and Alamance-Burlington Schools. Meanwhile, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro, and Orange County Schools as well as Winston-Salem, Forsyth, Harnett and Nash County Schools will have a remote learning day on Wednesday.

N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill have also canceled classes for Wednesday. However, as of Wednesday morning, the men's basketball game scheduled between the Wolfpack and Tar Heels is still on, set for a 7 p.m. tip-off at the Dean Smith Center.

The GoTriangle transit service says it will not operate Wednesday due to expected snow and sleet throughout the area. According to a release, it plans to start services on Thursday at noon until 6 p.m., if road conditions allow.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

