Winter storm warning canceled, beware of remaining slick spots on roads

The National Weather Services says the wintry mix of precipitation has come to an end.

However, there may still be slick spots on roads, bridges, and elevated surfaces this morning. Temperatures will gradually rise above freezing between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. but in the meantime, please exercise caution if you have to travel this morning, according to NWS Raleigh.

In addition, residents should be more wary of the hazards and impacts of the snow than the amount, said Nick Petro with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. Forecasters expect this will affect the Friday evening commute and driving conditions throughout the weekend.

"Black ice will be a subsequent concern Sunday morning and Monday morning," Petro said. "There's going to be enough snow and ice to result in hazardous travel conditions."

Meteorologists say residents in the Triangle area should expect below freezing temperatures Saturday night and Sunday, as well as wind gusts possibly reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

During this weekend’s winter storm, most areas of central and eastern North Carolina are likely to see at least one inch of snow.

Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency Thursday in advance of the storm. The declaration waives transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies and services, as well as protects consumers from price gouging. According to the Governor's office, Stein activated state resources to set into motion a cross-agency storm response for Friday morning and enable the potential of federal reimbursement, if the winter storm qualifies.

At a press briefing Friday, Stein said state Department of Transportation crews are stationed in western North Carolina from Helene, and will work to clear roads in the mountains. Stein said his office has asked FEMA to extend its coverage for Helene survivors to stay in hotels through Monday. Meanwhile, more than a hundred North Carolina National Guard members are also on alert to help local emergency services, if needed. The state transportation officials say they have spread three million gallons of brine on main roads in an effort to keep them clear when the snow, sleet or freezing rain falls.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson says the state's price gouging law is in effect. The law stops businesses from raising their prices to unreasonable amounts during times of emergency or when goods are in short supply.

Public schools in Wake, Orange, Johnston, Wayne and Chatham counties dismissed students early on Friday. Durham Public Schools was closed for students and staff.