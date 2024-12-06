Cold weekend ahead in central NC

Friday is forecast to be the coldest night of this winter season so far for Central North Carolina. Temperatures could be anywhere from the teens to low twenties.

Gail Hartfield is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. She says that's true for the Triangle area as well.

"Our forecast for right around this Triangle area is right around 20 degrees, give or take, it could be anywhere from 16 to 24 and the last time we got that cold was January 20th. We were 22 degrees, January 20th."

Today and tonight will be the coldest period of this cold snap. Remember to dress in layers and ensure your pets have access to plenty of food, water, and shelter indoors if possible.



Temperatures will moderate a bit on Saturday and more noticeably on Sunday. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/aR9m5jcEsR — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) December 6, 2024

Hartfield is advising people to bundle up, make sure pets have access to plenty of food and water, and shelter indoors if possible.

After a chilly morning Saturday, sunshine will mix with a few high clouds and highs will range in the mid 40s near the Virginia border counties and northeastern areas to around 50 in the Sandhills and near the South Carolina border, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures should warm up again next week, with a chance of light rain.

