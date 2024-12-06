Bringing The World Home To You

Cold weekend ahead in central NC

WUNC | By Sascha Cordner
Published December 6, 2024 at 11:53 AM EST
The National Weather Service is forecasting a very cold weekend for central North Carolina.
National Weather Service
Friday is forecast to be the coldest night of this winter season so far for Central North Carolina. Temperatures could be anywhere from the teens to low twenties.

Gail Hartfield is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. She says that's true for the Triangle area as well.

"Our forecast for right around this Triangle area is right around 20 degrees, give or take, it could be anywhere from 16 to 24 and the last time we got that cold was January 20th. We were 22 degrees, January 20th."

Hartfield is advising people to bundle up, make sure pets have access to plenty of food and water, and shelter indoors if possible.

After a chilly morning Saturday, sunshine will mix with a few high clouds and highs will range in the mid 40s near the Virginia border counties and northeastern areas to around 50 in the Sandhills and near the South Carolina border, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures should warm up again next week, with a chance of light rain.
Sascha Cordner
Sascha Cordner is WUNC’s Supervising Editor for Daily News. She joined the station in June 2022, after working as the first statewide afternoon newscaster for the Texas Newsroom for nearly three years. As part of the NPR-Texas collaborative, she was based out of Houston Public Media.
