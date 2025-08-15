Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

A former U.S. ambassador to Russia on the Trump-Putin summit

By Michel Martin
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:15 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about the diplomatic dynamics ahead of today's US-Russia summit in Alaska.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Stories From This Author