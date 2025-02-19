Bringing The World Home To You

Photos: Triangle residents enjoy a snow day

WUNC | By Eli Chen
Published February 19, 2025 at 6:39 PM EST
Friends Henry Burns (left) and Miriam Wilkes sled at Powell Elementary School.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
Friends Henry Burns (left) and Miriam Wilkes sled at Powell Elementary School.

As snow blanketed the North Carolina Triangle Wednesday, several schools canceled classes. The wintry weather gave folks of all ages a chance to frolic in the snow. Photographer Matt Ramey captured what that looked like in Dix Park and around the city of Raleigh.

Friends Cora Reynolds (left) and Vera Gelem catch snow in their mouths.
1 of 10  — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_15.jpg
Friends Cora Reynolds (left) and Vera Gelem catch snow in their mouths.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Cora Reynolds plays in the snow in her neighborhood.
2 of 10  — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_4.jpg
Cora Reynolds plays in the snow in her neighborhood.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
NC State student Jake Owens throws a football to his friends at Dix Park.
3 of 10  — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_8.jpg
NC State student Jake Owens throws a football to his friends at Dix Park.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
NC State college students play football at Dix Park.
4 of 10  — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_19.jpg
NC State college students play football at Dix Park.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Friends Miriam Wilkes (left) and Henry Burns sled at Powell Elementary on a snow day.
5 of 10  — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_12.jpg
Friends Miriam Wilkes (left) and Henry Burns sled at Powell Elementary on a snow day.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Friends Henry Burns (left) and Miriam Wilkes sled at Powell Elementary School.
6 of 10  — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_23.jpg
Friends Henry Burns (left) and Miriam Wilkes sled at Powell Elementary School.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
A colorful swingset in Dix Park contrasts the white snow.
7 of 10  — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_20.jpg
A colorful swingset in Dix Park contrasts the white snow.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Families sled at Dix Park as downtown Raleigh gets covered in snow.
8 of 10  — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_21.jpg
Families sled at Dix Park as downtown Raleigh gets covered in snow.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Trish the Triceratops starts to accumulate snow in downtown Raleigh.
9 of 10  — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_1.jpg
Trish the Triceratops starts to accumulate snow in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
A bus runs its route as the NC Capitol gets covered in snow in downtown Raleigh.
10 of 10  — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_13.jpg
A bus runs its route as the NC Capitol gets covered in snow in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC

Eli Chen
Eli Chen is WUNC’s afternoon digital news producer.
See stories by Eli Chen
