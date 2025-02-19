Photos: Triangle residents enjoy a snow day
As snow blanketed the North Carolina Triangle Wednesday, several schools canceled classes. The wintry weather gave folks of all ages a chance to frolic in the snow. Photographer Matt Ramey captured what that looked like in Dix Park and around the city of Raleigh.
1 of 10 — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_15.jpg
Friends Cora Reynolds (left) and Vera Gelem catch snow in their mouths.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
2 of 10 — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_4.jpg
Cora Reynolds plays in the snow in her neighborhood.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
3 of 10 — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_8.jpg
NC State student Jake Owens throws a football to his friends at Dix Park.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
4 of 10 — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_19.jpg
NC State college students play football at Dix Park.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
5 of 10 — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_12.jpg
Friends Miriam Wilkes (left) and Henry Burns sled at Powell Elementary on a snow day.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
6 of 10 — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_23.jpg
Friends Henry Burns (left) and Miriam Wilkes sled at Powell Elementary School.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
7 of 10 — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_20.jpg
A colorful swingset in Dix Park contrasts the white snow.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
8 of 10 — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_21.jpg
Families sled at Dix Park as downtown Raleigh gets covered in snow.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
9 of 10 — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_1.jpg
Trish the Triceratops starts to accumulate snow in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
10 of 10 — RALEIGH SNOW 2.19.25_13.jpg
A bus runs its route as the NC Capitol gets covered in snow in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC