Triangle voters could approve more than $1 billion in bonds

Voters in the Triangle have the choice to approve more than $1 billion worth of bonds this year.

The town of Cary is asking voters to decide on $590 million in bonds. The vast majority, $560 million, would go toward parks and recreation, including a new sports facility and a new senior center. $30 million would be set aside for affordable housing.

Every voter in Wake County also has a question on their ballot about whether to approve $142 million in bonds to improve county libraries.

Durham residents will decide on two bonds worth $200 million. One would help build new sidewalks and streets. The other would go toward a new aquatic center and water park on the east side of Durham.

In Orange County, a $300 million bond is on the ballot for Orange County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

The town of Chapel Hill also has five bond referenda totaling $44 million for streets and sidewalks, greenways, affordable housing, public buildings and parks. The town would borrow that money without raising property taxes.

Each of the other improvements would raise residents' property taxes.