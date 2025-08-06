North Carolina residents can now seek state aid after Tropical Storm Chantal

Individuals in central North Carolina counties whose homes and belongings were damaged by massive rains last month from Tropical Storm Chantal can now seek state-funded financial grants for temporary assistance.

The aid for residents in eight counties within or near the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area is available after Gov. Josh Stein issued a state disaster declaration on Tuesday.

As much as 9 to 12 inches (22.9 to 30.5 centimeters) of rain fell in the region at the close of the July 4 weekend, sending some rivers to record-breaking levels, affecting public water systems and damaging homes and businesses. There were at least six storm-related deaths, law enforcement agencies said.

Stein also wrote President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday asking them to issue a federal major disaster declaration that would accelerate federal aid to help local governments with the costs of rebuilding roads and utilities, and for removing debris. Public assistance damage estimates have already totaled more than $42 million, according to Stein's office.

Stein's state-of-emergency declaration three weeks ago in 13 central counties was designed to jump-start the process to seek federal recovery assistance.

Stein's letter on Tuesday to Trump and FEMA said that Chantal's rains at the time resulted in more than 100 roads in the region being impassable because of flooding, sinkholes and structural damage.

Dozens of flood-related rescues were carried out in Durham and Orange counties. Water service was interrupted in Mebane, and Hillsborough's water treatment plant was offline for several days. Many displaced residents ended up in hotels.

Individual aid from the state for items such as rental housing assistance, personal property replacement and medical expenses can be sought at disaster recovery centers in Orange, Durham and Alamance counties. Home and business owners already can seek U.S. Small Business Administration loans.

