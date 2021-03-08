-
Epic Games is moving its headquarters to the Cary Towne Center. The company announced the purchase of the building on Sunday. Epic Games says they plan to…
Cary leaders want to redevelop the aging Cary Towne Center and say a proposed $193 million indoor sports facility might be just the ticket.To help finance…
Server rooms are boring. Stacks of computers with blinking lights. Cords in red, yellow, black and blue held together with zip ties. They're chilly from…
Since Thanksgiving, Cary has been hosting the fourth annual Chinese Lantern Festival. Every year, around 85 to 90,000 people visit Cary to see the…
On a recent Wednesday outside Kingswood Elementary School in Cary, a teacher tells onlookers to step back as water comes gushing out of a pump. A couple…
Authorities are investigating a fire at a North Carolina mosque that's under construction.Cary town spokesman Stephen McNulty says firefighters were…
Police in North Carolina have accused a man of burning a cross in a park and threatening to damage a synagogue.Cary police Capt. Randall Rhyne said a man…
The Swedish furniture company IKEA will abandon plans to build one of its superstores in the Triangle.IKEA had planned to open a location in Cary in 2020,…
The NCAA's decision to pull championship events out of North Carolina leaves a handful of cities without coveted college sports games, and the economic…
This show originally aired on May 27, 2016.As a kid growing up in Raleigh Leon Capetanos never imagined that he’d spend most of his life out West. He was…