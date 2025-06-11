Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bianca Garcia is WUNC's American Association for the Advancement of Science Mass Media Fellow

Bianca Garcia

American Association for the Advancement of Science Mass Media Fellow

Bianca is a Filipina-American science reporter. She joins WUNC as a 2025 American Association for the Advancement of Science Mass Media Fellow after just having completed her Master's in Media, Medicine, and Health from Harvard Medical School. She fell in love with radio during her time at The Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, ME. Listen to or read her work at Gravy, Heritage Radio Network, WMPG, STAT First Opinion.