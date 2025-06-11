Bianca Garcia

Bianca is a Filipina-American science reporter. She joins WUNC as a 2025 American Association for the Advancement of Science Mass Media Fellow after just having completed her Master's in Media, Medicine, and Health from Harvard Medical School. She fell in love with radio during her time at The Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, ME. Listen to or read her work at Gravy, Heritage Radio Network, WMPG, STAT First Opinion.