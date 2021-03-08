-
One week to go before Election Day 2020 and the votes continue to pour in by the millions. Behind every ballot cast is a voter wielding the pen and…
Time was dwindling for thousands of North Carolina voters to fix absentee voting errors as elections officials hustled out an updated process for handling…
North Carolina can accept absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day for more than a week afterward, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.The…
Updated at 3:20 p.m. Long lines formed at polling places across North Carolina on Thursday as the battleground state kicked off early in-person voting.…
Weeks from the election, three of North Carolina's most populous counties are often taking two weeks or more to send absentee ballots out to voters who…
Tens of thousands of absentee ballots already returned by North Carolina voters have been processed without issue. But a much smaller number has been set…
A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments over whether North Carolina is providing voters sufficient opportunity to fix absentee ballots that arrive…
Around 11,000 voter registration forms pre-filled with incorrect information were mistakenly sent to people in North Carolina by a group seeking to…
While going to the ballot box on Election Day is an important ritual for many voters, the coronavirus pandemic has introduced a change in routine. As of…
Granville County is a swing county in a swing state. In 2008 and 2012, voters there went for Barack Obama by healthy margins. But the county flipped in…