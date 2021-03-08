-
The Durham City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday that aims to protect workers from discrimination against hairstyles such as braids,…
-
Updated: Jan. 14, 2021. 12:10 p.m.Hillsborough is the first North Carolina municipality to pass an ordinance to protect its LGBTQ residents from…
-
The Orange County man who raised an enormous Confederate battle flag on his property along Highway 70 is appealing the county’s ruling that his flag…
-
Orange County officials are reaching out to residents in the historic Rogers Road community to expedite sewer service. The historically African-American…
-
Orange County is preparing to enforce a new regulation limiting the size of flags on private property. The rule was put in place a year ago in response to…
-
Multiple storms struck more than a half dozen counties in the central part of the state Friday, causing damage to hundreds of houses and commercial…
-
Laura Chambers did not want to come back to Hillsborough. But after the impulsive investigative journalist is fired from her job at the Boston Globe, she…
-
-
The Orange County Board of Commissioners say they can't do anything about messages on a raised flag waving on a flagpole on private property.But, they can…
-
Residents of Orange County will get the chance to speak out on plans to clarify regulations on flags and flagpoles.The debate centers around the flying of…