Wake County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to put three separate bond referendums on the November ballot.Passing all three would direct the county…
Wake County school officials say they need $1 billion to build new schools and renovate older ones. Homeowners may be asked this spring if they want to…
The Department of Environmental Quality has pulled the plug on SolarBees. DEQ says it's removing the devices from Jordan Lake. SolarBees have been…
Voters in North Carolina’s primary election this month will decide on a state plan to borrow $2 billion in bonds for investment in building and renovation…
For the first time in 15 years, North Carolina voters will consider a bond referendum on their primary ballot. The funds from the $2 billion ‘Connect NC…
A new year means new laws on the books. The state now requires doctors performing abortions after the 16th week to send ultrasounds to state health…
Governor Pat McCrory made his first public speech for a bond referendum on Tuesday, urging North Carolina voters to approve $2 billion in borrowing for…