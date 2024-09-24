Bringing The World Home To You

New extension of NC 540 on Triangle Expressway opens to drivers Wednesday

WUNC | By Bradley George,
Mitchell Northam
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
This photo shows a reenactment of a traffic incident on 540 from Aug. 20, 2024.
NCDOT Communications
/
via Flickr
This photo shows a reenactment of a traffic incident on 540 from Aug. 20, 2024.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation held a ceremonial opening Tuesday morning for the 18-mile southern leg of NC Highway 540 in Wake County.

NCDOT officials cut the ribbon at 10 a.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday at 6 a.m., the extension of the Triangle Expressway will open to all drivers.

The toll road connects the Wake County town of Apex to the I-40 interchange in Garner. The opening was delayed by a month due to erosion caused by Tropical Storm Debby.

This is the first phase of the Complete 540 project. The second phase, which runs from I-40 in Johnston County to I-87 in Knightdale, is scheduled to be finished in 2028.

Ahead of this extension of the Triangle Expressway opening, NCDOT is advising motorists who aim to use it regularly to get an NC Quick Pass. Users of the NC Quick Pass save 35% on tolls in North Carolina. Drivers who don’t have the pass will be mailed a toll invoice at a higher rate.

Drivers should also be aware that while this leg of 540 will be open, some construction will be ongoing and some interchanges will be closed for a while longer. The eastbound half of the Bells Lake Road interchange – exit 47 – will be closed until November to remove temporary project materials. Additionally, the exit ramp 43 to Old Stage Road will remain closed until November to complete the final ramp construction.
