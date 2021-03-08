-
Conservation groups have sued to stop the construction of the last of the 540 loop in Wake County.The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to start…
-
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking public comment on a plan to overhaul two busy intersections on U.S. 70. Up to 59,400 cars travel…
-
Authorities have reopened two lanes of Interstate 540 westbound in Raleigh after a single-engine airplane made an emergency landing on the shoulder this…
-
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is considering 17 alternative routes to complete construction on the I-540 beltway around Raleigh.Project…
-
The state DOT is bringing options for an extension to the Triangle Expressway back to the public for debate. A series of meetings starts Monday afternoon…
-
Commuters south and east of Raleigh can weigh in on the final section of highway 540. A study on the route that extends the Triangle Expressway includes…
-
State lawmakers in the Senate have tentatively passed a bill that would revive a federal study of a proposed section of the 540 Outer Loop highway across…
-
A group of Wake County mayors is asking the legislature to repeal a law that bans a possible route for the rest of highway 540. The panel voted Wednesday…