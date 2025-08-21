Judge rules Greensboro can release bodycam footage of controversial traffic stop

A Guilford County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that body camera footage from a controversial traffic stop in Greensboro can be released to the public.

The incident involves a traffic stop on May 14. A video from one of the passengers circulated on social media and shows an officer pointing his weapon into the vehicle and threatening to shoot.

City Council members had originally shown support for allowing officials to see the footage. But according to the city’s filings, they requested that the recordings be made public.

The incident has led residents to call for change from the Greensboro Police Department, including an end to regulatory stops and safety frisks.

According to the ruling, the City Council will be allowed to view the video first to evaluate the conduct of the officers involved. The footage will then be released to the public 21 days after officials have seen it.