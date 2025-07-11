North Carolina first standalone children's hospital is coming to Apex

UNC Health and Duke Health systems have decided on a location for the state’s first freestanding children's hospital in the Triangle, initially announced in January.

"I want to thank our newest teammate for North Carolina children's: the town of Apex,” said Dr. UNC Health CEO Wesley Burks at a press conference announcing the new location on Thursday.

North Carolina Children's Health Campus is expected to have 500 beds, an outpatient care center, and a behavioral health center. The new campus in Apex could cost at least $2 billion, with the state legislature already providing $320 million in funding.

“So we've signed an agreement to acquire 230 acres of land at the intersection of highways US-1 and NC-540 also adjacent to Highway 55,” said Dr. Craig Albanese, the CEO of Duke Health.

State Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley, who was also at Thursday’s press conference, said this is one of the largest economic projects in the state's history.“We know about at least 8,000 direct jobs,” he said. “But how about 18,000 indirect jobs associated with this project?”