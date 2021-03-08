-
A report on the Apex Police Department says racial bias is entrenched in its culture.The Apex Town Council hired an outside contractor ― Raleigh-based…
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDQLKjIlS5kPeyton Sickles, 17, is a skateboarder, a self-proclaimed "techie" and a rising senior at Apex High…
-
Lenovo has helped launch a new program that teaches mobile “app” development to high school students.Leoneda Inge: Lenovo and the National Academy…
-
President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit the Triangle tomorrow. He’s drumming up support for his “American Jobs Act” plan.President Obama will talk…