Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will add one lane in each direction to two sections of freeway in Raleigh.Interstate 440…
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking public comment on a plan to overhaul two busy intersections on U.S. 70. Up to 59,400 cars travel…
Fortify project crews have begun to reduce the roadway from five lanes to four on the I-40/440 split to Hammond Road, and from four lanes to three from…
The reconstruction of the Raleigh Beltline is likely to have a huge impact on the Wake County School system. About 20 percent of schools may be forced to…
Drivers along I-40 this holiday season can take a breather at a rest area in Johnston County. The westbound and eastbound stops near Benson have re-opened…
Some eastbound lanes on portions of I-440 near the I-40/440 split will now be shut down at night. It's part of 3-year rebuild project that will replace an…
Structural engineers will put a pedestrian bridge over I-40 this weekend. Work crews will stay busy overnight Sunday to install the addition to the…
The Plug-In electric car conference wrapped up its four-day run this week in Raleigh. It's the first time the conference, which draws car makers and…
The driver of the tractor-trailer involved in yesterday's multi-vehicle crash on I-40 has been arrested on multiple charges. Three people died in the…