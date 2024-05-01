UNC-Chapel Hill protests and aftermath through the eyes of student journalists

As college students wrap up their classes for the semester, pro-Palestinian demonstrations have sprung up on campuses across the country, dominating headlines and the public discourse.

In Chapel Hill, 36 protesters at UNC were detained when they refused to leave a tent encampment on school grounds. Confrontations intensified Tuesday when demonstrators pulled down an American flag from a campus flagpole, replacing it with a Palestinian flag. We talk with reporters for the latest.

Guests

Liv Reilly, Managing Editor, The Daily Tar Heel

Lauren Rhodes, University Editor, The Daily Tar Heel

Liz Schlemmer, Education Reporter, WUNC