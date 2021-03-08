-
The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan government watchdog, will review the federal government's use of nonlethal weapons and the tactics it wielded against protesters this summer.
-
Raleigh police used expired tear gas on demonstrators during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to a report…
-
Protesters in Winston-Salem ended their 49-day occupation of downtown's Bailey Park this week.Their demands were met following weeks of coordinated…
-
In the police video, Officer Tou Thao seems to get increasingly agitated as the crowd becomes more vocal, with onlookers repeatedly asking him why Floyd's vital signs aren't being checked.
-
Trump says agents will go "into communities plagued by violent crime." He adds the administration has "no choice but to get involved."
-
Tens of thousands of workers in more than 25 cities are expected to participate in a full-day strike today as part of the “Strike for Black Lives.” Those…
-
Protesters have deconstructed a camp that stood in front of the Market House in Fayetteville for nearly a week.But they've vowed to return if the city…
-
Protests continue in Graham over the town’s Confederate statue and the local history of racist policing. Over the weekend, the Alamance County seat hosted…
-
Protests continue in Graham over the town’s Confederate statue and the local history of racist policing. Over the weekend, the Alamance County seat hosted…
-
On July 1, a warm and muggy evening, a group of about 50 people gathered in downtown Graham to protest police brutality and racism. Most who drove by…