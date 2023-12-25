North Carolina stories that captured your attention in 2023

2023 was another year where North Carolinians grappled with change, growth, and big events across politics, education, culture, sports and more. At WUNC, we tried to dig deeper into the stories that mattered most to our audiences.

In our state’s capital in Raleigh, we aimed to pull back the curtain on voting laws, strategy, redistricting and more in state politics, telling stories about how North Carolina lawmakers exempt themselves from public records laws, and how some government agencies in the state are facing major work shortages. As candidates declared their intentions for a crucial election year in 2024, we tracked those announcements.

Across the state, we covered stories about the impacts of Hurricane Idalia, how people — from students in Chapel Hill to volunteers in Robeson County — continue to fight the opioid epidemic, how Medicaid expansion will impact rural communities, and why remains representing more than 600 Native American individuals have not been made available for return to tribes.

Locally in the Triangle, our reporters dug into stories about Kevin Guskiewicz leaving his post as chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill, the Carolina Hurricanes agreeing to a new lease at PNC Arena, and the lasting impact of the 2022 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. We also devoted time to several stories related to the Aug. 28 shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill, and how it impacted students and the Asian American community.

We also covered lighter topics and told stories about a Grateful Dead anniversary at Duke, a tiny house village in Raleigh, why fan interest in women’s college basketball is on the rise in the Triangle, how local movie theaters are bouncing back from the pandemic, and howwetlands were revived.

With the year ending, we’re looking back on WUNC-produced stories that captured your attention, according to our data. Here is a selection of the stories that were read by y’all, our readers, the most in 2023.

Southern Culture

Matt Ramey / for WUNC Ed Mitchell poses for a portrait with his watermelon sweet tea at Fearrington Village in Pittsboro, N.C.

It does not matter if he’s cooking at the Pinehurst Barbecue Festival or the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party in New York City, it seems everybody has heard of Ed Mitchell and his vinegar-based whole hog barbeque. Even the late celebrity chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain made his way to Wilson to taste the pit master’s cooking.

“Mama had us cross-trained so we could fill-in any position. But we’re at retirement age now. And then a lot of times, that next generation, they decide they can do something else and don’t necessarily want to be in the restaurant business. It’s really hard work.”

“I think the fact that you could even use the names of people who made war against the United States of America for the cause of slavery and white supremacy for military bases shows the success of the propaganda campaign of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and other groups.”

Jay Capps has worked behind the register at the Fairmont Department Store since the 1970s when he took over the business founded by his father. He’s helped generations in this Robeson County town of about 2,000 people fill their wardrobes with everything from blue jeans to formalwear. Now, he’s ready to retire.

Impact on North Carolina

Matt Ramey / for WUNC UNC-Chapel Hill's Caudill Labs was uncharacteristically empty on Aug. 28, 2023, following the shooting of a faculty member.

The UNC Police Department charged Tailei Qi with first-degree murder of faculty member Zijie Yan and an additional felony for bringing a gun on educational property. Chapel Hill city police arrested Qi in a residential neighborhood near the campus within two hours of the attack and didn't need to use force to take him into custody. Students called it a “horrifying” day.

Senate Bill 20 bans most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy — down from 20 weeks under previous state law — with exceptions for cases of rape, fetal abnormalities, and the life of the mother.

Republicans in the GOP-dominated state legislature have taken a big step towards achieving long sought-after changes to North Carolina's voting rules. And the sweeping changes would be put in place just in time for next year's presidential election.

After intense and widespread public backlash, Wake Forest classical radio station WCPE decided to reverse its stance on six contemporary operas it had flagged for 'inappropriate' content.

Environment

Kelly Oten An adult Elm zigzag sawfly feeding on an leaf.

The Elm zigzag sawfly has been spotted in a community near the Surry and Stokes county line. In August, Kelly Oten, an extension specialist of forest health at N.C. State, urged the public to report any sightings of the insect to their local county ranger with the North Carolina Forest Service.

“We don’t know if this is a recent introduction into the state or if the bacterium has been here for years,” said R. Michael Roe, co-author of the study. “We also don’t know if the infected chiggers found in North Carolina actually will cause disease; this has to be determined in future work.”

Education

Matt Ramey / for WUNC North Carolina State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Catherine Truitt poses for a portrait on Jan. 18, 2023.

UNC-Greensboro is projecting a nearly $12.4 million loss in tuition, fees and state funding next school year. That will require immediate budget cuts affecting staff and services that the university has grown over the past decade.

There were several faculty and staff-specific funds in the budget. The biggest was a 7% salary increase over two years for all university employees, totaling $381 million of recurring funds.

It's a bold and broad financial aid commitment — any undergraduate student from North Carolina and South Carolina admitted to Duke whose household income is $150,000 or less will not have to pay tuition.

"Yeah, let me be very clear. I absolutely believe teachers should make more money.”

Sports

Mitchell Northam / WUNC Wrexham AFC played against Chelsea FC in the first-ever international soccer match at UNC-Chapel Hill's Kenan Stadium on July 19, 2023.

I didn't think I could be grateful to a farm animal for evoking a little bit of joy and a lot of nostalgia. But he’s not just any farm animal. He’s Rameses. It might sound corny, but for many Tar Heel fans, he's the living embodiment of joy and nostalgia, and represents the idealistic pursuit of being a part of something larger than yourself.

The fans came to Chapel Hill from near and far. It was the first time ever that Kenan Stadium — which originally opened in 1927 — had hosted an international soccer match. For a Wednesday night in July, the buzz outside Kenan was unusually palpable.

