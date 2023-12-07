Michigan State poised to hire UNC-Chapel Hill's Kevin Guskiewicz as president

Michigan State University has called a special meeting for Friday, where its Board of Trustees is expected to hire UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz as its next president.

The Chronicle of Higher Education was the first to report the news. UNC System President Pater Hans and the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees have not commented directly on Guskiewicz’s likely departure.

At the UNC Board of Governors meeting in November, Hans acknowledged the challenges of being the chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill to WUNC.

“Being chancellor at Chapel Hill (is) such a complex enterprise,” Hans said. “So many people who care so passionately about the institution. It’s so high profile both within the state and the country, indeed in the world, in many ways. It’s a really difficult role. And I think that’s probably what Chancellor (Holden) Thorp, Chancellor (Carol) Folt, and Chancellor Guskiewicz have experienced.”

MSU’s student paper, The State News, first reported that Guskiewicz was on Michigan State’s short list back in November. Shortly after, Guskiewicz released a statement confirming the reports.

Guskiewicz has been the chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill since 2019, first on an interim basis following the resignation of Folt. He was previously the dean of the university’s College of Arts and Sciences, following his career as a neuroscientist and professor of exercise and sports science. In 2011, he was awarded a MacArthur “genius” grant for his work on concussions.

During his time as Chancellor, Guskiewicz navigated UNC-Chapel Hill through several high-profile challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the tenure saga involving Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Supreme Court striking down UNC-Chapel Hill’s affirmative action efforts in admissions, and an on-campus shooting that prompted a campus lockdown and left a professor dead.

The decisions Guskiewicz made around these and other issues often led to conflicts with members of the school’s Board of Trustees and the UNC System’s Board of Governors, especially as those boards became more and more conservative. He also drew criticism from faculty around some of the same decisions.

After Guskiewicz confirmed his interest in the Michigan State job, faculty and community members in Chapel Hill sent Guskiewicz emails, pleading for him to stay at the university.

