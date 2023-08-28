UNC Alert: Armed and dangerous person on Chapel Hill campus

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools entered "Secure Mode" on Monday afternoon after the report of an "armed and dangerous person" near the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

For CHCCS, "Secure Mode" means building doors will be closed and locked, and nobody will enter or leave a school building until an “all-clear” signal is given by the authorities.

CHCCS said in a message to parents that it was a "precaution," and that classroom instruction will continue normally.