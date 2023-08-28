Bringing The World Home To You

LIVE UPDATES

UNC Alert: Armed and dangerous person on Chapel Hill campus

Published August 28, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
The Old Well on the UNC- Chapel Hill campus.
Brian Batista
/
For WUNC
The Old Well on the UNC- Chapel Hill campus.

Here's what we know about the incident on the UNC Chapel Hill campus:

  • Authorities at UNC Chapel Hill say there's an armed and dangerous person on or near campus, and have alerted people to shelter in place.
  • UNC sent the alert to all students, faculty and staff. Authorities did not immediately provide any other details.
The Latest

Shelter in place order remains in effect, UNC says

Link Copied

By Mitchell Northam

Posted August 28, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT

Nearly an hour after Alert Carolina issued its first alert about an "armed and dangerous" person near UNC's campus on Monday afternoon, the shelter in place order remains in effect.

GoTriangle buses have paused transportation near Chapel Hill.

Media near campus have reported an increased police presence.
Lockdown For Local Schools

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools enters 'Secure Mode'

Link Copied

By Mitchell Northam

Posted August 28, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools entered "Secure Mode" on Monday afternoon after the report of an "armed and dangerous person" near the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

For CHCCS, "Secure Mode" means building doors will be closed and locked, and nobody will enter or leave a school building until an “all-clear” signal is given by the authorities.

CHCCS said in a message to parents that it was a "precaution," and that classroom instruction will continue normally.
Shelter In Place

UNC: 'Armed and dangerous person' near campus Monday afternoon

Link Copied

By Mitchell Northam

Posted August 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT

Officials with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said there was an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus” on Monday afternoon and advised people to shelter in place.

A push alert from UNC went out to students, faculty and staff around 1:04 p.m. The on-campus Alert Carolina sirens were also activated. At 1:21 p.m., the Alert Carolina system advised everyone to “continue to shelter in place.”

UNC and campus police did not immediately provide any other details. Police advised all students, faculty and staff to go inside immediately, close windows and doors, and stay until further notice.

St. Thomas More Catholic School went into a lockdown shortly after the alert was sent out by UNC-Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill transit buses also stopped running and are holding their positions.