LIVE UPDATES
UNC Alert: Armed and dangerous person on Chapel Hill campus
Here's what we know about the incident on the UNC Chapel Hill campus:
- Authorities at UNC Chapel Hill say there's an armed and dangerous person on or near campus, and have alerted people to shelter in place.
- UNC sent the alert to all students, faculty and staff. Authorities did not immediately provide any other details.
Shelter in place order remains in effect, UNC says
Nearly an hour after Alert Carolina issued its first alert about an "armed and dangerous" person near UNC's campus on Monday afternoon, the shelter in place order remains in effect.
GoTriangle buses have paused transportation near Chapel Hill.
Media near campus have reported an increased police presence.
!Alert Carolina!— Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) August 28, 2023
Emergency: If you are on campus, shelter in place. If you are off campus, stay away from campus. We will provide updates as they become available. Continue to follow Alert Carolina for updates. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF
Due to the situation in Chapel Hill, GoTriangle buses have been rerouted or told to stand by until further notice.— GoTriangle (@GoTriangle) August 28, 2023
More officers keep arriving @WNCN pic.twitter.com/AEBcda2mdi— Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) August 28, 2023
If you're downtown, please stay inside and stay safe. We appreciate your patience and will continue to provide updates.— Downtown Chapel Hill (@DCHP_ChapelHill) August 28, 2023
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools enters 'Secure Mode'
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools entered "Secure Mode" on Monday afternoon after the report of an "armed and dangerous person" near the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.
For CHCCS, "Secure Mode" means building doors will be closed and locked, and nobody will enter or leave a school building until an “all-clear” signal is given by the authorities.
CHCCS said in a message to parents that it was a "precaution," and that classroom instruction will continue normally.
This message is for all CHCCS schools, offices and families:— Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (@chccs) August 28, 2023
CHCCS is aware of a 1 p.m. alert from UNC-Chapel Hill that stated an armed, dangerous person is on or near the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, and that members of the campus community should go inside and avoid windows. pic.twitter.com/2m6dcCrA2a
UNC: 'Armed and dangerous person' near campus Monday afternoon
Officials with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said there was an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus” on Monday afternoon and advised people to shelter in place.
A push alert from UNC went out to students, faculty and staff around 1:04 p.m. The on-campus Alert Carolina sirens were also activated. At 1:21 p.m., the Alert Carolina system advised everyone to “continue to shelter in place.”
UNC and campus police did not immediately provide any other details. Police advised all students, faculty and staff to go inside immediately, close windows and doors, and stay until further notice.
St. Thomas More Catholic School went into a lockdown shortly after the alert was sent out by UNC-Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill transit buses also stopped running and are holding their positions.