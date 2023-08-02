A new invasive insect has reached North Carolina

Officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for Elm zigzag sawflies across the state. The Elm zigzag sawfly is native to Asia. It starts out as a small green caterpillar-like insect with black markings. It feeds on elm tree leaves. Once it's done feeding it goes into a cocoon stage and emerges as a wasp.

Kelly Oten The early stages of an Elm zigzag sawfly caterpillar form feeding on a leaf.

“The cool thing [is that] it's called the Elm zigzag sawfly, because as it feeds, it makes a zigzag pattern in the leaves,” said Kelly Oten, an extension specialist of forest health at North Carolina State University.

Oten adds although it’s considered a wasp, it doesn’t sting. The Elm zigzag sawfly has been spotted in a community near the Surry and Stokes county line. She urged the public to report any sightings of the insect to their local county ranger with the North Carolina Forest Service.

“We imagine there might be a lot of defoliation, especially as this thing spreads around and gets into warmer areas where the populations can build,” said Oten. “But as far as killing trees, we don't expect it'll kill your elm tree. So don't go cut down all of your elm trees.”

Officials say due to the insect being new to the U.S. and North Carolina, more research still needs to be done.

