The Triangle’s first-ever tiny house village is coming to Raleigh

Construction of the first tiny home village in Raleigh is now underway.

The neighborhood is aimed at providing flexible living spaces for people who move seasonally. The homes are fully furnished and come with essentials like a washer and dryer. They are 550 square feet with 12-foot ceilings.

“We have everything you need for mid- to long-term living,” said Zachary Milburn, the founder of Nomad Development LLC. “So even though it's tiny, we have an oven microwave combo stovetop, pullout dishwasher, fridge and freezer.”

The property is expected to have 30 tiny homes. Milburn said he has a 10-year vision.

“The goal is to really make housing more accessible. And we might have a couple programs to try to fit at least a few of the units into the affordable housing category,” he said.

Residents will be renters, but Milburn hopes the community can eventually offer them equity in the property. He also wants to add e-bikes or e-scooters that can be rented by the hour or with free credits included in rent.