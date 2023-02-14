Wake County program reactivates daily wellness check calls to senior citizens

Beginning Tuesday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back a program that checks on the welfare of senior citizens 65 and older.

Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe said the Citizen’s Well-Check Program consists of a phone call every morning at 9 a.m.

“[An] automated system will call each senior," Rowe said. “And you'll hear my voice asking you if you’re okay, and if you are, to press one, and hang up. And if you need assistance, call 911.”

If there's no response, another call will be made to the senior citizen five minutes later. If there's still no answer, the senior's emergency contact will be called. A sheriff's deputy will then be dispatched to their residence, if that doesn't work.

Rowe said the wellness check will restart with 100 seniors for now, and will later grow. The original program was suspended during his predecessor Gerald Baker's term.