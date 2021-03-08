-
Many people who live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities have health conditions that prevent them from leaving the site to vote in person. That…
-
Before the shelter in place rules came into effect and businesses shut down, retired couple Pat McAuley and Margaret Roesch were forging ahead with a bold…
-
North Carolina ranks fifth in the nation for having the most seniors and children who don’t know where their next nutritional meal will come from as they…
-
A federally funded energy assistance program in Wake County hopes to reach more families in need this winter. The program pays residents’ energy providers…
-
The population of older adults is surging, and they face an increased risk of depression and anxiety. Now, more mental health professionals are filling a…
-
There was a special birthday celebration for one of Durham’s long-time residents Tuesday.Lucille Ervin turned 108 years old. About 30 people gathered on…
-
A Carrboro nonprofit is opening a second home for senior citizens who can't live on their own anymore.The Charles House Association opened an eldercare…
-
Researchers are raising questions about malnutrition among North Carolina's senior citizens. Doctors at UNC Hospitals report, over a two month period,…
-
After a hospital stay, many seniors on Medicare will go to a nursing facility to rehabilitate before going home. But a new study from Duke University, UNC…
-
Regulators who oversee quality at the state's long-term care facilities depend on trained volunteers to visit assisted-living and nursing homes and report…