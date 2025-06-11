Stay safe at Wake lakes by checking this bacteria monitoring sign, officials advise

Before swimming in a Wake County lake this summer, officials are asking you to check the area's corresponding bacteria monitoring sign.

Every week until Labor Day weekend, the Wake Water Quality Lab is taking samples from recreational areas across the county to check for the levels of E. coli and enterococcus bacteria.

Monitored areas include three spots at Falls Lake — Beaverdam Lake, Sandling Beach, and Holly Point — as well as Fantasy Lake Water Park, YMCA Camp Kanata, New Life Camp, Umstead State Park, and Lake Wheeler.

If ingested, the microorganisms can cause "gastrointestinal illness — mainly diarrheal illnesses — but it can also present as skin rashes or eye, ear and respiratory infections," said Kim Trossman, Environmental Health Manager for the lab.

So checking the signs before a swim in a natural body of water is "a simple step that helps keep everyone safe," County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings said in a statement.

Green, Yellow or Red

If the Water Quality Lab finds a beach's bacteria levels to be within guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency, park officials will post a green sign to signify that it is likely safe to swim.

A yellow sign signifies either elevated bacteria levels or a rain advisory, and beachgoers are asked to exercise caution. Just in case, Trossman said, they should also check the weather before heading out.

"Rain washes across the surfaces that could include things like animal feces and other bacteria and washes those into the lake," Trossman said. "We tend to see elevated levels of bacteria immediately following heavy rains."

The county therefore advises swimmers to refrain if it is currently raining or has rained within a day.

And if officials post a red sign, the beach is closed and parkgoers should not try to swim — the monitored bacteria levels are just too high.

"There's always some risk of swimming in a body of fresh water, and our signage and testing is designed to reduce those risk factors," Trossman said.

In addition to checking the signs, the county also advises the following to maximize safe swimming in natural water:

Avoid shallow lake water

Keep mouth closed and head above water while swimming

Use the restroom before swimming and take kids to the bathroom frequently. If applicable, check and change their swim diapers often.

After swimming, shower or at least wash your hands with soap and water before eating

Refrain from swimming if you've recently vomited or had diarrhea

Pets are barred from beach areas

Don't feed birds as it attracts them to the water where they may drop waste