Predicting When Turtles Will Hatch Could Help Outer Banks Economy

Every year on Cape Hatteras National Seashore, female sea turtles return to the beaches where they were born to lay the next generation. The turtle digs a hole in the sand with her back flippers, lays her eggs, covers the nest and heads back into the ocean.

This summer, researchers report finding a healthy number of sea turtle nests — a good thing, since they are a “threatened” species.

Park rangers are using electronic sensors to monitor the sea turtle nests. They hope their measurements will allow them to predict exactly when these turtle eggs will hatch — something that would be of great benefit to the local community.

To understand why that is, IEEE Spectrum sent David Schneider to explore.

Guest

David Schneider, senior editor at IEEE Spectrum.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.