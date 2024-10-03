Abigail Celoria is a daily news intern with WUNC for fall 2024. She is a recent graduate from UNC-Wilmington with a BFA in creative writing, a certificate in publishing, and a minor in journalism.

Abigail is a returning resident of the Triangle. During her time in Wilmington, she held a number of editorial positions, including Culture Editor of The Seahawk. She won several university awards for her work at the paper, including the Media Student of the Year award in 2023. Outside of her journalistic work, Abigail is an enthusiastic reader and published fiction writer.

