Lee Roberts named interim chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill

UNC System President Peter Hans has appointed Lee Roberts to be the interim chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Roberts replaces Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, who is leaving UNC-Chapel Hill to become the president at Michigan State University.

“Public higher education is one of North Carolina’s greatest strengths, and I’m honored to play a role in serving the nation’s first and finest public university,” Roberts said in a statement announcing his appointment. “Chancellor Guskiewicz and his team have done extraordinary work, and I’m excited to continue supporting the dedicated scholars, staff, and students at Carolina.”

Who is Lee Roberts?

Before Hans’ announcement, Roberts was a member of the UNC System’s Board of Governors.

He served on two committees — as the chair of the budget and finance committee and the secretary of the audit, risk management and compliance committee. He’d been serving in the role since 2021 and his term would’ve lasted until 2025.

In order to accept the interim position, Roberts had to resign from his seat on the board.

“Lee Roberts is a patient leader, a generous listener, and someone raised with the values of public service,” Hans said in the statement. “He knows how to find common ground on challenging issues, and he brings out the best in everyone around him. He’s deeply committed to the university, and I’m excited to work alongside him in supporting the great work happening at Carolina.”

Roberts has never held a position in academia, other than serving as an adjunct instructor at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy. That lack of higher education experience has raised concerns from some on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus.

Roberts' experience in public life began when he served as the budget director for former Republican Governor Pat McCrory from 2014 to 2016, following fellow Board of Governors member Art Pope. Roberts has also served on the State Board of Community Colleges, the State Banking Commission, the Board of Visitors at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, and the Golden LEAF Foundation Board.

Roberts is a 1990 graduate of Duke University and has earned a law degree from Georgetown.

He is the son of longtime NPR broadcaster Cokie Roberts.

Roberts will begin serving as interim chancellor after Guskiewicz’ tenure ends on January 12.

According to the UNC System announcement, a full nationwide search for a permanent chancellor will launch in the coming months.

"I'm looking forward to that process and to hearing from so many people committed to Carolina’s future,” Hans said in the statement. “It’s an extraordinary institution, and its best days are ahead.”