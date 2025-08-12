Bringing The World Home To You

Temporary hold on overturning convictions for those accused of killing Nathaniel Jones

Published August 12, 2025 at 5:39 PM EDT
NC Court of Appeals
The North Carolina Court of Appeals has placed a temporary hold on a recent ruling to overturn the convictions of the men accused of killing NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather.

The move comes after state Attorney General Jeff Jackson’s office on Monday requested a pause for the enforcement of the ruling.

Five men had been charged with the murder of 61-year-old Nathaniel Jones in 2002. But a Forsyth County judge ruled to overturn the convictions of the surviving four after a key witness recanted their testimony.

Two men still remain in prison for the killing of Jones. It’s not clear how long the pause will last.
