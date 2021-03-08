-
Updated at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2021.The chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has clarified his role — and what he told…
UNC system schools are growing more diverse with each new freshmen class, but the system's highest level of leadership doesn't reflect its student body or…
North Carolina State University announced a return to in-person classes and on-campus living for the spring semester yesterday. The school closed in late…
Despite the pandemic, the UNC System reached record-high enrollment this fall for the third year in a row — and that's good news for the university…
The UNC System president will now have more say in choosing new chancellors when vacancies arise at the system's 17 campuses.On Wednesday, UNC Board of…
In an email to leaders at all 17 UNC System campuses, UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randall Ramsey asked each chancellor to prepare a proposal that…
Another bustling week in North Carolina politics included the toppling of Confederate monuments in the state capitol and elsewhere, the governor's…
A longtime conservative donor and former lawmaker was picked Thursday to the state public higher education system’s Board of Governors by the…
The University of North Carolina System is tightening its belt in anticipated billions of lost state tax revenue in the wake of the coronavirus…