The UNC Pembroke School of Health Sciences used federal funding to purchase two mobile clinics so nursing students could administer shots in rural communities across Robeson County.
The University of North Carolina System has signed a new collaborative agreement with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, which is based at Fort Bragg.It will…
UNC-Chapel Hill is preparing to make major budget cuts to balance a longstanding deficit that now amounts to an estimated $100 million.Chancellor Kevin…
Universities are coming back into session for the spring semester, just as a holiday spike in COVID-19 cases is beginning to ease. As the new semester…
A new report by the Alliance for Research on Regional Colleges has found that rural public colleges are underfunded compared to their peers.The report…
The UNC System Racial Equity Task Force has submitted its final report recommending changes across North Carolina's public universities. The UNC System's…
East Carolina University has its newest chancellor.The UNC System Board of Governors has hired Philip Rogers, a Greenville native, as the next leader of…
UNC system schools are growing more diverse with each new freshmen class, but the system's highest level of leadership doesn't reflect its student body or…
North Carolina A&T State University is the largest historically Black college or university, or HBCU, in the country. With 12,000 students, it's about…
The University of North Carolina system reported its first coronavirus-related student death on Tuesday since several campuses reopened with at least…