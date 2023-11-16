Bringing The World Home To You

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz is considering becoming the president at Michigan State

WUNC | By Dave DeWitt
Published November 16, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz addresses the press at the Carolina Inn following the shooting of a UNC faculty member.
Matt Ramey
/
for WUNC
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz addresses the press at the Carolina Inn following the shooting of a UNC faculty member on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz says he is weighing an opportunity to become the new president at Michigan State University.

“Through the years, a variety of professional opportunities have been presented to me. My family and I must weigh each one, and we are weighing this one,” Guskiewicz said in a statement.

As first reported by the Michigan State’s student newspaper, the State News, Guskiewicz is the only finalist currently under consideration. Another finalist – University of Texas at San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy – reportedly withdrew from consideration.

In his statement, Guskiewicz did not give a timeline for his decision.

“I am focused on serving the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a special place I have lived, worked, and loved for 28 years,” he said. “I am very proud of what our university accomplishes every day as one of the best public universities in the country.”

Guskiewicz has been the chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill since 2019, first serving on an interim basis. He has been on the faculty since 1995, and won a MacArthur “genius” award in 2011 for work on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of sport-related concussions.

Guskiewicz is a native of Pennsylvania and holds degrees from West Chester University, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Virginia. He has previously worked with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers and was a member of the NFL’s head, neck and spine committee.

Michigan State’s previous president, Samuel L. Stanley Jr., resigned in October. According to the Detroit News, he earned an annual base salary of $960,000. Michigan State’s board of trustees asked him to leave his post early for MSU’s handling of sexual misconduct issues. In September, Michigan State fired head football coach Mel Tucker "for his admitted and undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university.”

WUNC Digital Producer Mitchell Northam contributed to this report.
