NC universities change federal lobbying spending amid funding uncertainty

Some North Carolina universities are increasing federal lobbying spending as the Trump administration threatens cuts to crucial higher education funding. Both public and private institutions are upping their allowances for in-house university staff and hiring new outside lobbying firms.

Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill are two of the biggest spenders. The federal government previously allocated a combined $1.63 billion in research dollars annually to the schools.

Both universities have collectively spent nearly $780,000 more on federal lobbying in the first half of this fiscal year compared to the same time period in 2024. The increase paid for lobbyists to advocate for several key areas the Trump administration has targeted , including federal research funding , student visas , and Pell grants.

Duke University lobbying efforts

In in 2023-2024, Duke University received about $863 million in research grants from the federal government. The federal government has terminated or frozen more than $135 million in grants from the university.

So far this year Duke has increased its federal lobbying spending $333,000 more than the first half of 2024, according to recent quarterly data. This includes about $200,000 to hire a new outside firm, DLA Piper. Former US Senator Richard Burr is the lead lobbyist, along with some of his former congressional aides.

Burr was a Republican Senator for nearly two decades, ending in 2023. He just became eligible to lobby , after his two-year congressional waiting period ended. He also lobbies for UNC-Chapel Hill and Wake Forest universities. The latter is his alma mater.

Duke paid Burr and his colleagues to lobby for federal research funding, the university endowment tax, and coverage and reimbursement rates for its university health system. The university didn't report any outside lobbyists in 2024.

The university also spent $512,000 on in-house lobbying efforts in the past two quarters, a $133,000 jump from 2024. Three university employees lobbied for some of the same initiatives as the outside firm, as well as student visas and financial aid changes like Pell Grants.

Most of Duke's other plans to prepare for federal budget cuts have centered on reductions in spending. This includes a hiring freeze, pausing spending on new projects, and layoffs. Nearly 600 people have accepted voluntary retirement packages and the university is making "involuntary layoffs" through Aug. 19.

Duke University did not respond to an interview request to discuss its lobbying efforts.

UNC-Chapel Hill lobbying efforts

UNC-Chapel Hill sharply increased its in-house spending for federal lobbying, jumping from $80,000 in the first two quarters of 2024 to $315,000 in 2025. That includes a $240,000 investment in the second quarter to lobby for federal research funding, Pell grants, student athlete compensation, among other issues.

The public university also spent $230,000 on two outside lobbying firms, DLA Piper and Checkmate Government Relations. This differs from 2024, in which UNC spent $20,000 on only one firm to lobby for antiviral drug discovery and policies impacting higher education public research.

The $210,000 increase for this year focuses on policies impacting higher education for health sciences and healthcare.

Last month, Chancellor Lee Roberts announced UNC-Chapel Hill is curtailing its annual budget by $70 million to prepare for federal and state budget cuts . This includes laying off some administrative staff, reducing financial aid for out-of-state students, and creating an incentive program to encourage eligible faculty to retire.

WUNC asked UNC-Chapel Hill for an interview to discuss its lobbying efforts. It instead sent a statement:

"UNC-Chapel Hill retained DLA Piper in May 2024 to assist with federal advocacy efforts beyond North Carolina’s congressional delegation," said Media Relations Director Kevin Best. "DLA Piper provides strategic counsel to UNC Public Affairs in helping advance the University’s federal agenda."

Statewide lobbying efforts

Unlike Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University decreased its federal lobby spending and didn't hire any outside lobbying firms.

NC State spent $30,000 less in the past two quarters compared to the same period in 2024. The university's in-house staff lobbied for federal research funding, Pell Grants, and changes to name, image, and likeness rules in college athletics.

WUNC asked NC State for an interview to discuss its lobbying efforts. It instead sent a statement that reads in part:

"The only significant difference between this year and last year is that we have not renewed membership in an advanced manufacturing advocacy coalition joined in January 2024," said Media Relations Director Mick Kulikowski.

NC State was one of the first public universities to implement a hiring freeze in February. Now, UNC System President Peter Hans has instructed every public university in the state to cap salary spending and employee headcount .

Excluding NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill, public universities collectively spent $90,000 on lobbying the past two quarters, an $80,000 increase compared to last year.

This includes UNC Charlotte ($50,000), UNC Wilmington ($10,000), and Western Carolina University ($30,000). The universities' issues ranged from research funding and higher education policy to defense appropriation bills.

Outside of Duke, private universities collectively spent $210,000 on lobbying in the past two quarters, a $160,000 increase compared to last year.

This includes Davidson College ($40,000), Montreat College ($40,000), and Wake Forest University ($130,000). Most of the institutions' issues included either federal grants, student aid, or the university endowment tax.

Davidson, UNC Charlotte, Wake Forest, and Western Carolina University all hired new outside lobbying firms this year.

The UNC System also dedicates funds to federal lobbying for itself and small to medium-sized public universities. It spent $230,000 the first half of this fiscal year to lobby for issues like student visas, federal research cuts, and CPB funding for public television.

The UNC System didn't increase its spending this year nor hire an outside lobbying firm, which differs from efforts at peer university systems.

The University of California System spent $300,000 on lobbying the past two quarters, including $180,000 to hire a new outside lobbying firm. At the University of Texas, spending increased for both its in-house and outside firms. It spent $410,000 overall, $180,000 of which went to its already existing outside firm.

WUNC asked the UNC System for an interview to discuss its lobbying efforts. It did not provide an interview nor attributable statement.

Continuing threats to higher education funding

The Trump administration has already successfully ended a program the UNC System lobbied for, CPB funding , and doesn't appear to be backing away from its effort to cull funding for higher education.

After targeting influential private universities like Columbia, Brown, and Harvard, the Trump administration's latest targets appear to include Duke University.

The federal government has launched two investigations into the private university's diversity initiatives . This includes hiring and admissions practices at the university health system and medical school, as well as staffing at its student-edited Law Journal.

National media outlets have reported the federal government has already frozen $108 million of funding for Duke Health .

The Trump administration recently sent out a memorandum to all colleges and universities , requiring them to share admissions data. The order is built off a supreme court ruling against Harvard and UNC-Chapel Hill that outlawed affirmative action at the university level.

While the Trump administration has continuously faced off with Harvard, UNC-Chapel Hill has seemingly been able to avoid clashes with the federal government.