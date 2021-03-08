Higher Education

-
Enrollment at community colleges fell this past year, nationally and in North Carolina. The COVID-19 pandemic cost some students their jobs, their childcare, or their ability to take hands-on classes.
UNC-Chapel Hill is preparing to make major budget cuts to balance a longstanding deficit that now amounts to an estimated $100 million.Chancellor Kevin…
Universities are coming back into session for the spring semester, just as a holiday spike in COVID-19 cases is beginning to ease. As the new semester…
A new report by the Alliance for Research on Regional Colleges has found that rural public colleges are underfunded compared to their peers.The report…
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Friday announced that it avoided returning to campus 112 undergraduate students who tested positive for…
The UNC System Racial Equity Task Force has submitted its final report recommending changes across North Carolina's public universities. The UNC System's…
East Carolina University has its newest chancellor.The UNC System Board of Governors has hired Philip Rogers, a Greenville native, as the next leader of…
Thomas Stith III, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration in North Carolina and a former top aide to then-Gov. Pat McCrory, was hired Monday to…
A new study links college reopenings to spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country. The study is co-authored by UNC Greensboro economics professor Martin…
Despite the pandemic, the UNC System reached record-high enrollment this fall for the third year in a row — and that's good news for the university…