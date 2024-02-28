Sylvan Esso brings new music festival 'Good Moon' to Durham Bulls park this summer

A new music festival is coming to Durham this summer.

“Good Moon” – presented by the Durham-based electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso – is a two-day music fest that will be held at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on May 31 and June 1. Weekend passes are on-sale now, and individual tickets are coming soon.

Singer Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn make up Sylvan Esso. They’ve been active since 2013, have released four studio albums, and were nominated for a Grammy in 2022 for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

They’ve been behind organizing other local music events in the Triangle too, such as Carrboro’s Psychic Hotline Block Party in 2022. They also played a three-night stand in the Historic Durham Athletic Park with fellow local artists, like Little Brother.

“Good Moon” will feature other musical acts such as Fleet Foxes, Dehd, Reyna Tropical, Truth Club and Hippo Campus. According to Axios Raleigh, the event will also feature pop-up booths from Durham music label Psychic Hotline and a clothing manufacturer, Oxford Pennant.