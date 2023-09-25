'Made In Durham': Little Brother has a lot to celebrate in 2023

Little Brother has a lot to celebrate in 2023.

The legendary Durham based hip-hop group is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album The Listening by throwing a block party on Oct. 7. They've also got a documentary titled "May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story" set for release by the end of the year.

Rappers Phonte Coleman and Big Pooh of Little Brother recently stopped by WUNC to chat with Music Director Brian Burns about the block party, the documentary and more.

This is an excerpt of an edited transcript of that conversation. You can hear the full interview by clicking the LISTEN button at the top of this post.

We're here to talk about "Made In Durham, A Little Brother Block Party" taking place in downtown Durham. Tell us about the festival and what inspired it.

Phonte: "We were made in Durham. We met as students at North Carolina Central University back in 1998. Durham was the city where we found ourselves as artists, as young men just coming up, you know. Durham was a city that, if you was whack, Durham would let you know immediately. So, you really had to be about what you said you was about. And so, 20 years, at this point in our careers it felt right to just come back home and just really do something our way with our people in the city that made us."

Big Pooh: "Absolutely. Durham is where I found myself musically and as a man. Definitely excited to return to Durham and do something we haven’t done with some of our friends."

"Made In Durham: A Little Brother Block Party" takes place on Oct. 7 at the 300 Block of East Main Street in downtown Durham. In addition to Little Brother, the block party will feature performances from Big K.R.I.T., The Cool Kids, and Zo! And Tall Black Guy, plus appearances from comedian Sam Jay, DJ Wally Sparks, and Hourglass,