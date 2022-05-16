Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture

It's shaping up to be a banner year for Durham-based duo Sylvan Esso

North Carolina Public Radio | By Eric Hodge
Published May 16, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT
_images_uploads_gallery_Sylvan_Esso_-_PC_Shervin_Lainez_-_11_1.jpg
Courtesy of Sylvan Esso

It's shaping up to be a banner year for the band Sylvan Esso.

The Durham-based duo snagged a second Grammy nomination, performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and made their daytime television debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn are also supporting a community of artists through a recently-launched record label as well as running a busy studio here in North Carolina.

A pending string of live dates is highlighted by a three-night headlining residency at Historic Durham Athletic Park this week.

Meath and Sanborn joined WUNC recently to talk about their latest music and accomplishments.

 You can hear the full interview by clicking the LISTEN button at the top of this post.

