WUNC wins four National Association of Black Journalists Awards and eight Green Eyeshade Awards

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) recognized WUNC with four awards at its 2022 Salute to Excellence gala and awards ceremony. The NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards honor journalism and content that best covers the Black experience or addresses issues affecting the worldwide Black diaspora.

WUNC's four awards were the most won by any single radio broadcast outlet or network in the country.

The 2022 NABJ Awards were given to WUNC in the following categories:

Radio Feature: Overlooked Trailblazer: Before Rosa Parks, Sarah Keys Refused to Back Down - Jay Price

News Series: The Killing of Andrew Brown, Jr. – WUNC Staff

Public Affairs Segment: ‘Time To Go’: Faculty of Color Explain What Made Them Ready to Leave UNC Chapel Hill - Liz Schlemmer, Dave DeWitt

Podcast Commentary/Discussion: The ARC of Justice - Lindsay Foster Thomas

“The four awards this year, and the numerous NABJ Awards the station has won in the past, further demonstrates WUNC’s commitment to telling the important and meaningful stories from all members of our community,” said WUNC News Director Brent Wolfe.

WUNC was also recently honored with eight Green Eyeshade Awards by the Society of Professional Journalists. The Society of Professional Journalists recognizes the best journalism in the southeastern United States. Journalists in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia are eligible.

The 2022 Green Eyeshade Awards were given to WUNC in the following categories:

Investigative Reporting/Radio, Second Place: NC Hospitals Fall Short Of Price Transparency Rule - North Carolina Public Radio/WRAL – Jason deBruyn, Ali Ingersoll (WRAL) & Elizabeth Baier

Feature Reporting/Radio, First Place: Overlooked Trailblazer: Before Rosa Parks, Sarah Keys Refused to Back Down, Jay Price

Feature Reporting/Radio, Third Place: A Widow Mourns One Of The Last Troops To Die In The Afghanistan War, Jay Price

Documentaries/Radio, Second Place: Renamed, Leoneda Inge, Dave DeWitt & Charlie Shelton-Ormond

Public Service in Radio Journalism, Third Place: Behind the Lines Series, Jeff Tiberii, Charlie Shelton-Ormond & Dave DeWitt

Best Blog, First Place: Southern Witness, WUNC Staff

Sports Reporting/Online, Third Place: North Carolina Courage, Mitchell Northam & Elizabeth Baier

Politics Reporting/Online, Second Place: Behind the Lines Series, WUNC Staff

