WUNC Partners with Public Media Stations Statewide to Expand Government News Coverage

WUNC is partnering with public media stations across the state to launch the North Carolina Newsroom, Capitol Bureau, a journalism collaboration expanding North Carolina state government news coverage for North Carolina audiences throughout the year. The collaboration is funded by a two-year grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

Public radio stations across North Carolina will be able to offer more localized stories about how state policy impacts their audiences. Through this collaborative initiative, WUNC (Triangle), Blue Ridge Public Radio (Asheville), WFAE (Charlotte), WHQR (Wilmington), and WFDD (Winston-Salem) are strengthening local journalism and sharing stories that matter to their communities.

WUNC News Director Brent Wolfe looks forward to working with partner stations to expand this critical coverage. “At a time when many media outlets are cutting back on state government coverage, public media is increasing its journalism about how North Carolina state government is serving its citizens. We are grateful that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Congress are enabling more reporting on North Carolina state government for audiences across the state.”

News Director Benjamin Schachtman at WHQR Public Media sees great potential for Wilmington area audiences. "We're excited to have a new way for Cape Fear residents to better understand what their legislators are doing in Raleigh — and to help our newsroom build more state-level context into our own reporting."

Beginning March 10, two new WUNC staff reporters will lead the North Carolina Newsroom, Capitol Bureau from the Legislative Building in Raleigh. WUNC will select the stories that meet the needs of its audiences and request special coverage of key legislation.

Adam Wagner will serve as editor/reporter for the North Carolina Newsroom initiative. In addition to political reporting, Wagner will coordinate localized coverage with the five statewide public radio station partners and provide access to a range of audio and digital content.

Wagner has more than 10 years of North Carolina reporting experience. Most recently, he served as Climate Change and Environmental Reporter at the News & Observer. There, he was part of a team that won several national awards for the investigative series Big Poultry, including an Investigative Reporters & Editors award and the Victor K. McElheny Award. As a reporter for the Star News in Wilmington, he helped lead the team that broke the GenX/PFAS story. Wagner is a graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism & Honors program at Ohio University.

Mary Helen Moore will serve as reporter for the North Carolina Newsroom initiative. Moore’s state reporting experience includes coverage of real estate and growth at the News & Observer, where she most recently served as Durham Reporter. Moore is a native of Halifax County and a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate. She has won numerous awards from the North Carolina Press Association and Florida Society for Professional Journalism.