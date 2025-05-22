WUNC wins 9 RTDNA Edward R. Murrow awards

This year's winners of the Regional Edward R. Murrow awards were announced today and WUNC is proud to have won 9 of the 16 awards. Murrow awards are presented to news organizations who demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

"WUNC journalists strive everyday to tell important stories that matter to our community," said News Director Brent Wolfe. "It's an honor to have so much of that work recognized with Murrow Awards. It wouldn't be possible without the support of our audience and donors for which we're very grateful."

WUNC will automatically advance to the national round of the competition, where winners will be announced in August and then honored at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City on October 13.

Below is a list of the awards that WUNC walked away with this year.

