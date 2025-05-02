What the executive order to end federal funding for public media means for WUNC

Late last night, the White House issued an executive order directing all federal agencies and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to cease both direct and indirect funding to NPR and PBS.

This move does not immediately eliminate all public media funding — but it sets in motion a significant shift that could impact every local station in the country, including WUNC.

Here's what the order does — and doesn’t — do:

It targets federal dollars only. That means WUNC can still rely on private donations, foundation support, business sponsorships, and — most importantly — you . Our individual donors continue to be the most essential part of our funding. Thank you!



. Our individual donors continue to be the most essential part of our funding. Thank you! For now, it leaves current appropriations unchanged. The continuing resolution (CR) that was signed into law by the President in March included CPB appropriations for fiscal years 2026 and 2027. However, how those dollars are impacted by the order is unknown. Whatever happens will likely have an impact on the national-local partnership that helps deliver the news and cultural storytelling you rely on from WUNC every day.

How federal support fits into WUNC’s budget:

Each year, WUNC receives roughly $800,000 in federal support through CPB. These funds underpin our ability to broadcast local and national news across the state, deliver essential emergency alert services, and invest in local journalism that informs and connects North Carolinians.

What happens next:

We will continue to work with our national stakeholders and public media colleagues to understand the full impact of this order. As you know, the news coming out of Washington can change quickly, we'll keep you updated through email and on our website.

The public media system faces a period of uncertainty, and WUNC is preparing for all possible outcomes.Here’s what won’t change: Our commitment to serve you with trusted journalism, cultural storytelling, and local coverage that reflects life in North Carolina. That work has always been powered by you.

If you've ever tuned in and felt informed, inspired, or connected because of WUNC, now is the time to stand with us.

DONATE NOW

