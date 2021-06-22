Bringing The World Home To You

Half Waif, 'Sodium & Cigarettes'

By Josh Rogosin
Published May 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT

As audio engineer and producer for NPR Music's Tiny Desk concert series, I've recorded a lot of bands...and I have a confession to make. When Pinegrove came to perform in late 2016, I was completely transfixed by the perfectly placed harmonies sung by Nandi Rose. Thankfully, Rose has another outlet for her unpredictable melodies: Half Waif.

"Sodium & Cigarettes," from Half Waif's upcoming fifth album, Mythopoetics, has a way of getting under your skin, with relatable lyrics about longing and acceptance. As the song steadily crescendos, Nandi's synth swells and swirling vocals make you feel like you're living inside her head, as we collectively hold our breaths for a brighter future.

Two years after that Tiny Desk debut with Pinegrove, Half Waif came back to play their own serene concert. Like a true fanboy, I showed up wearing the Half Waif shirt that I'd bought during SXSW, and Nandi was kind enough to take a photo with me.

I'm really looking forward to getting back to that magical desk to make more discoveries like these.

Josh Rogosin
Josh Rogosin (he/him) stumbled into NPR HQ in 1999 on his way to mixing shows at The Shakespeare Theatre in downtown DC. Since then, he has been at the controls for all of NPR's flagship newsmagazines and gathered sound in far flung places like Togo and Benin, West Africa, Cambodia and Greece for the Radio Expeditions series. He has engineered at NPR West and NPR NY and spent two years as Technical Director at Marketplace Productions in Los Angeles. He served as Senior Broadcast Engineer for New York Public Radio and Studio 360, and was an originating producer and sound designer for NPR's Ask Me Another.
