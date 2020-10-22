Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Norway's Trade Minister Apologizes For Extending 2020

Published October 22, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Norway's trade minister is apologizing. She's in charge of implementing daylight savings (ph) time for the country, which means she's responsible for making this year one hour longer. Iselin Nybo told a news agency, as minister of time, I strongly regret that 2020 will be another hour longer. On the bright side, we now know there's such a thing as a minister of time, someone to complain to about every week seeming to contain a year of news. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories